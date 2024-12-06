DSS Holds Legal Clinic Addressing Violence Against Dalit and Adivasi Women and Girls

Hyderabad: Dalit Sthree Sakthi (DSS) organized a legal clinic on the theme “Violence Against Dalit and Adivasi Women and Girl Children” at the Ambedkar Resource Centre, Samarat Commercial Complex, Lakdikapul. The event brought together a jury comprising officials from various government departments, police, and representatives of people’s organizations to address the grievances of victims and discuss solutions.

During the clinic, DSS presented cases of violence against women and girl children from marginalized communities. Officials including Sri J. Anyonya, SP, CID; Sri Sekhar Reddy, DSP, Women Safety Wing; Sri Krishna Naik, C., Hyderabad Commissionerate; and Sri Suneetha from Cyberabad Commissionerate served as jury members. Representatives from the Child Rights Commission, Ms. Sobha Rani, and Ms. Brindakar, along with heads of various organizations such as Mr. Ramane, Mr. Sanker, and Ms. Sajaya, also participated.

The clinic was attended by Ms. Divya Devarajan, IAS, State Nodal Officer, as the Chief Guest. Guests of honor included Ambassador Vinod Kumar, IFS; District Judge; and Wakf Board Chairperson Sri Ramdosa. The proceedings were led by Ms. Jhansi Geddam, National Convener of DSS.

Ms. Divya Devarajan assured the victims that a special people’s hearing would be arranged to address their issues comprehensively. She pledged to resolve all inter-departmental concerns and emphasized the need to expedite justice for the victims. Highlighting the importance of eliminating violence against Dalit and Adivasi women and girls, she urged for systemic reforms.

SP J. Anyonya issued a stern warning that repeat offenders involved in atrocities would face stringent action, including binding-over orders.

Victims shared their struggles in securing compensation and accessing justice due to delays and bureaucratic hurdles. The Legal Clinic served as a critical platform for highlighting these challenges and seeking actionable solutions.