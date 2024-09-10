Dubai Princess Sheikha Mahra Unveils New Perfume “Divorce” with an Instagram Video Post

Dubai: Princess Sheikha Mahra, daughter of Dubai’s ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, is making headlines once again. Following her recent divorce from her husband, Sheikh Mana bin Mohammed Rashid bin Mana Al Maktoum, Sheikha Mahra has launched a new perfume with a provocative name, “Divorce,” which has garnered significant attention on social media.

The perfume teaser, shared on Instagram, features a black bottle, shattered glass, black petals, and a black panther, creating a powerful and striking visual. The perfume is named “Divorce by Mahra M1,” and the poster for it has received widespread praise from social media users.

In July 2023, Sheikha Mahra publicly announced her divorce from Sheikh Mana via social media. She unfollowed her husband on Instagram and deleted all their photos together. The couple has one daughter, Sheikha Mahra bint Mana bin Mohammed Al Maktoum.

Sheikha Mahra, born on February 26, 1994, is 30 years old. Her mother, Zoe Grigorakos, is of Greek descent. Sheikha Mahra received her early education at a private school in Dubai and later completed her higher education in London. She holds a degree in International Relations from a UK university and has also earned a degree in Public Administration.

Sheikh Mana bin Mohammed, whom Sheikha Mahra married, is a successful businessman with multiple ventures, including GCI Real Estate Development, MM Group of Companies, and Dubai Tech. His assets are estimated to be worth approximately $1.5 billion.

Following the announcement of her divorce, Sheikha Mahra’s new perfume line “Divorce” not only reflects her personal journey but also showcases her creative talents and marketing skills. The launch of this perfume has sparked discussions and curiosity, further solidifying Sheikha Mahra’s presence in the public eye.