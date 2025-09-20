Dussehra School Holidays Extended by 2 Days in Andhra Pradesh | Telangana Set for 13-Day Holiday | Karnataka 17-Day Break

HYDERABAD: In a significant last-minute update, the Andhra Pradesh government has revised its Dussehra holiday schedule for 2025, extending the break for schools by two days. The decision, announced on Friday, means students across South Indian states are now set for an extended festive period, with Telangana’s 13-day holiday commencing next Monday.

The changes reflect the cultural importance of the festival season in the region and the government’s responsiveness to requests from the educational community.

Andhra Pradesh Holiday Schedule Revised

Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Nara Lokesh announced a major change to the state’s Dussehra holiday schedule on September 19, 2025. The holidays were moved forward following requests from teachers across the state.

Original Schedule: September 24 to October 2, 2025 (9 days)

September 24 to October 2, 2025 (9 days) Revised Schedule: September 22 to October 2, 2025 (11 days)

The decision came after TDP Graduate MLCs brought the concerns of teachers to the minister’s attention.

“We have discussed with the education department officials and made a decision to start the Dussehra holidays from the 22nd of this month,” Minister Lokesh stated via a social media announcement.

Complete South India Dussehra Holiday Schedule 2025

Here is a complete breakdown of the Dussehra holiday schedules for the major South Indian states.

State Holiday Start Date Holiday End Date Total Days Reopening Date Karnataka September 20 October 6 17 days October 7 Telangana September 21 October 3 13 days October 4 Andhra Pradesh September 22 October 2 11 days October 3

Telangana Dussehra Holidays: What You Need to Know

For students and parents in Telangana, the holiday break is confirmed to begin on Sunday, September 21, 2025, and will run for 13 days. Schools will reopen on Saturday, October 4, 2025.

This extended period is designed to allow families to fully celebrate both the Dussehra festival and the state’s unique floral festival, Bathukamma. The break is one of the longest among the southern states, providing ample time for travel and cultural observances.

Who it affects: All government, private, and aided schools in the state.

All government, private, and aided schools in the state. College schedules: Junior colleges in Telangana have a separate holiday window, typically from September 28 to October 5.

Karnataka’s Extended 17-Day Break

Karnataka offers the most extensive Dussehra break, spanning 17 days from September 20 to October 6, 2025. This lengthy holiday aligns with the state’s world-famous Mysuru Dasara celebrations.

The schedule covers all school types, including CBSE and CISCE institutions. However, some CBSE schools in the Dakshina Kannada region may choose to reopen earlier on October 3.

Cultural and Academic Significance

The extended holidays are strategically planned to accommodate the major festivals of Navratri and Vijayadashami.

Festival Importance: The breaks allow students and teachers to participate in religious rituals, family gatherings, and grand cultural events like the Mysuru Dasara procession.

The breaks allow students and teachers to participate in religious rituals, family gatherings, and grand cultural events like the Mysuru Dasara procession. Academic Balance: Education departments have advised students to use the time constructively, balancing celebration with light study preparation for the half-yearly examinations that follow soon after.

Special Exceptions and Categories

While the state directives provide the overall framework, there are specific exceptions:

Christian Minority Schools in Andhra Pradesh will observe a shorter, 6-day break from September 27 to October 2, 2025.

in Andhra Pradesh will observe a shorter, 6-day break from September 27 to October 2, 2025. Individual Schools may have minor variations based on their internal academic calendar and assessment schedules. Parents are advised to confirm the exact dates with their respective schools.

This coordinated holiday schedule across South India highlights the region’s deep cultural reverence for the Dussehra festival while ensuring a balanced approach to the academic calendar.