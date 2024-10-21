Dy CM Bhatti Vikramarka Flags Off Emergency Power Service Vehicles for Swift Restoration Across Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka flagged off special vehicles for emergency power services for providing better power services to the people, at Praja Bhavan here on Monday.

Similar to the way ambulances respond to medical emergencies, the special vehicles are used for emergency power restoration services in Greater Hyderabad.

The special vehicles are deployed in all divisions to ensure immediate power restoration, and these vehicles will be available 24/7.

Speaking on the occasion, the Deputy Chief Minister said Hyderabad currently has 57 sub-divisions, and one vehicle is being allocated to each division for swift power restoration.

Bhatti Vikramarka stated that the each vehicle will be equipped with thermal vision cameras, power ramp machines, ladders, insulators, conductors, cables, and all essential safety tools and these vehicles also have earthing rods, helmets, and other safety gear.

Apart from this, the vehicles will have the ability to transport transformers, enabling staff to move and replace them quickly, he said.

The Deputy Chief Minister has expressed his hopes that these vehicles would provide successful services and enhance power restoration capabilities across the city.

He said the State government has strengthened the Central Breakdown (CBD) department and also took measures for the instant power restoration across the city, in case of any power outages in Greater Hyderabad.

Stating that the department is providing a toll-free service for power outages, Bhatti Vikramarka said the consumers can call the toll-free number 1912 in the event of a power interruption, and emergency service teams will respond promptly to restore power.

The efforts are being made to meet rising power demands in Telangana. As the demand for electricity and the number of consumers grow daily, services are being expanded. If there’s a disruption, staff with the necessary equipment will restore power within a short period,” Bhatti Vikramarka added.