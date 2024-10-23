Eatala Rajender Accuses Congress of Engineering Communal Riots to Oust Chief Ministers

Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Member of Parliament from Malkajgiri Eatala Rajender has alleged that the Congress engineers’ communal riots in States where it is in power just to change their Chief Ministers.

Eatala Rajender said: “The Congress is known for its ugly history of creating communal strife to change CMs. Communal strife was created to bring down the Marri Channa Reddy government (in undivided AP)… Congress is a party that does politics over hundreds of corpses.

Bombs exploded in many areas when the Congress party was in power”. Speaking to the media at the State BJP office , Eatala Rajender observed: “Congress culture is a lousy culture”.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy was against Hindus and Hindu organizations, he said. The Congress party’s culture from the beginning had been one of never controlling persons who fanned communal hatred. Moreover, the Congress government encouraged communalists by giving shelter to them.

The Congress party had a habit of trying to portray those questioned about attacks on Hindu temples as ‘seditious, fanatical miscreants’, Eatala Rajender remarked. He said, “The Congress is the party that has created communal riots even if it wanted to change their own Chief Ministers.

Communal riots arose with the attitude of the then Congress government in Hyderabad when Rameeza Bee murder took place in 1978. Hundreds of persons lost their lives in communal riots then. Even in 1982-83, the Congress took the lives of hundreds of people while creating communal riots