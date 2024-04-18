ECI Issues Notification for Fourth Phase Including Telangana and AP, Nominations Begin Today

Hyderabad: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has formally announced the commencement of the fourth phase of General Elections, with nominations for Lok Sabha constituencies set to kick off today.

96 Lok Sabha Seats Across 10 States Including Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, among Others, Up for Contention

The ECI’s gazette notification pertains to elections for 96 Lok Sabha seats spanning across 10 States, encompassing Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, and Jammu and Kashmir.

In addition to the Lok Sabha elections, the notification also encompasses the by-election for the Secunderabad Cantonment Assembly constituency in Telangana. The necessity for this by-poll arises from the unfortunate demise of BRS MLA Lasya Nanditha in a tragic road accident earlier this year.

With the issuance of the ECI notification, Returning Officers are diligently organizing arrangements for the receipt of nominations starting today in the State. To streamline the process and prevent inconvenience, candidates have been allocated staggered timings for submitting their nominations, with the acceptance window opening at 11 a.m.

The deadline for filing nominations is set for April 25, with scrutiny scheduled for April 26. The official list of candidates vying for seats will be unveiled on April 29, paving the way for polls to be held on May 13.

Of the 17 Lok Sabha seats in the State, two are designated for Scheduled Tribes and three for Scheduled Castes, highlighting the diverse electoral landscape of Telangana.