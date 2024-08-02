ED arrests TMC leader and brother in Bengal ration scam

Kolkata: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday arrested Trinamool Congress block president Anisur Rahman and his brother Alif Noor after marathon interrogation in an alleged ration distribution scam during the COVID-19 period, official sources confirmed.

Meanwhile, another accused, Barik Biswas, known to be one of the close associates of incarcerated food minister Jyotipriya Mallack, was summoned at the ED office on Friday, sources added.

The duo, Anisur Rahman and his brother Alif Noor, alias Mukul Rahman, active in politics in North 24 Parganas, were summoned by the federal agency at its city office on Thursday.

The ED began questioning them to know under whose directive they were doing this. But they refused to cooperate with distorted information with the agency, which finally arrested them on Friday, sources added.

Anisur is the TMC president of Deganga Block. The ED raided their property this week and seized Rs 25 lakh from their house and incriminating documents from their rice mills, sources added.

The ED said they would first take them to a medical facility for a medical checkup and would produce them before a special court for further remand.

The ED also summoned Barik Biswas, whose house and property were also raided by the ED on Tuesday, and as per the agency, Rs 20 lakh was recovered from his flat.