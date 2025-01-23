ED Attaches Property Worth Over Rs 70 Crore in Dehradun Money Laundering Case

Dehradun: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has provisionally attached an immovable property in Dehradun, Uttarakhand, valued at over Rs 70 crore in connection with a money laundering case involving Birendra Singh Kandari and others.

The property, a parcel of land measuring 101 bighas, was originally registered at Rs 6.56 crore but its current market value exceeds Rs 70 crore.

The action has been taken under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, according to an official statement from the ED.

Background of the Investigation

The ED initiated its investigation based on an FIR registered at Sahaspur police station in Dehradun under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), 1860.

The investigation unveiled a conspiracy involving late Sushila Rani, who, in collusion with other individuals, facilitated the fraudulent registration of two Powers of Attorney (POA) in favor of Birendra Singh Kandari and Narender Kumar Walia.

These POAs were used to sell the land located in Sahaspur at rates significantly below the circle rates prescribed by the revenue authorities for the area.

Key Individuals and Entities Involved

Birendra Singh Kandari : A central figure in the case, Kandari allegedly sold the land using the fraudulent POA.

: A central figure in the case, Kandari allegedly sold the land using the fraudulent POA. Narender Kumar Walia : Another individual linked to the fraudulent land transactions.

: Another individual linked to the fraudulent land transactions. Harak Singh Rawat : A prominent political figure, closely associated with Kandari.

: A prominent political figure, closely associated with Kandari. Deepti Rawat : Wife of Harak Singh Rawat and chairperson of the Poorna Devi Memorial Trust.

: Wife of Harak Singh Rawat and chairperson of the Poorna Devi Memorial Trust. Poorna Devi Memorial Trust: The trust runs the Doon Institute of Medical Science, which occupies part of the disputed land.

The ED revealed that Deepti Rawat and Laxmi Rana, another associate, managed to register the 101 bigha land in their names. This was achieved through a conspiracy hatched by Kandari, Harak Singh Rawat, late Sushila Rani, and others.

Details of the Fraudulent Transactions

The lands, originally worth much more, were sold at negligible amounts to Deepti Rawat and Laxmi Rana. The fraudulent transactions ensured the properties were registered at rates far below the market value, causing significant financial irregularities. The land now forms part of the Doon Institute of Medical Science, a project controlled by the Poorna Devi Memorial Trust.

Provisional Attachment of Property

Following the identification of proceeds of the crime, the ED issued a provisional attachment order for the 101 bigha land. The attached property includes two significant parcels of land within the Dehradun district. While the land’s registered value is Rs 6.56 crore, its current market value exceeds Rs 70 crore.

Legal Provisions Under PMLA

The Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002, is a comprehensive criminal law aimed at combating money laundering and confiscating properties acquired through illegal means. The ED is responsible for enforcing the provisions of the PMLA by:

Investigating and tracing assets derived from proceeds of crime.

Provisionally attaching properties linked to money laundering.

Prosecuting offenders in special courts.

Ensuring confiscation of attached properties following judicial orders.

Implications of the Case

This case underscores the ED’s commitment to addressing financial crimes and ensuring accountability for those involved in corrupt practices. The involvement of prominent individuals and institutions highlights the complexity of the case and the extensive conspiracy behind the fraudulent transactions.

Ongoing Investigation

The ED’s investigation into this money laundering case is still underway, with further revelations expected in the coming days. The agency continues to scrutinize the roles of all individuals and entities involved, ensuring that justice is served.