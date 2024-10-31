Hyderabad

ED Probes IAS Officers in Alleged 42-Acre Land Transfer Scam; Questioning Begins

ED Probes IAS Officers in Alleged 42-Acre Land Transfer Scam; Questioning Begins

Hyderabad: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has received a complaint against IAS officers Amoy Kumar and Naveen Mittal, along with retired IAS officer Somesh Kumar, alleging their involvement in a land transfer scam.

The complainants, Suresh and Vede Raghavaiah, have accused the officials of using fake documents to transfer land fraudulently.

According to the complaint, 42 acres of land were transferred through forged documentation, resulting in significant losses to the rightful owners. ED officials have already begun questioning Amoy Kumar in connection with the case to ascertain the details and extent of the alleged fraud.

This development marks a closer scrutiny over government officials’ actions and land dealings, with the ED continuing its investigation to uncover the full scope of the irregularities involved.

