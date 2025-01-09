ED Raid Case: Madras HC Dismisses Plea Filed by DMK MP Kathir Anand’s College

Chennai: The Madras High Court has dismissed a writ petition filed by Kingston Engineering College, owned by DMK MP Kathir Anand, challenging the sealing of its server room by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Background of the Case

The ED sealed the server room on January 4 as part of a money laundering case involving Kathir Anand, son of Tamil Nadu Water Resources Development Minister S. Duraimurugan. The investigation stems from a 2019 Income Tax case linked to cash-for-vote allegations during the Lok Sabha elections.

Also Read: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Stalin Launches Pongal Gift Hampers Distribution

High Court Decision

A Division Bench comprising Justices S.M. Subramaniam and M. Jothiraman rejected the plea after ED Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) N. Ramesh informed the court that the server room had already been de-sealed on January 7.

ED’s Actions During the Raid

Delay in Access: The ED claimed that the college management delayed access to the server room, forcing officials to wait for over six hours. A carpenter was eventually called to forcibly unlock the room and the chairman’s office.

The ED claimed that the college management delayed access to the server room, forcing officials to wait for over six hours. A carpenter was eventually called to forcibly unlock the room and the chairman’s office. Seizures: The ED seized Rs 2.74 crore in cash from the college premises and two out of nine servers.

The ED seized Rs 2.74 crore in cash from the college premises and two out of nine servers. Management’s Defense: The college stated the cash was for employee salaries and Pongal bonuses, sourced from student fees.

Allegations of Non-Cooperation

The ED alleged that the college management did not cooperate during the investigation. However, Kingston Engineering College’s principal, U.V. Arivazhagu, refuted these claims, stating that the staff fully cooperated.

Impact on College Operations

The principal claimed the sealing of the server room disrupted access to computer labs and CCTV cameras, jeopardizing student safety, particularly for women.

Court’s Ruling

The court refused to direct the ED to provide the college with data retrieved from the seized servers, stating it was beyond the scope of the writ petition. The judges clarified that the college could pursue remedies through other legal avenues.

Cash-for-Vote Allegations

The investigation is tied to the 2019 raids where over Rs 10 crore was seized from premises linked to Kathir Anand’s associate in Vellore, leading to the cancellation of the Lok Sabha election in the constituency.