ED Raids in BBMP Spark BJP Infighting Allegations by Karnataka Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar

Bengaluru: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar has claimed that the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) recent raids in the offices of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) were a result of internal conflicts within the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

His remarks followed the ED’s investigation into allegations of irregularities involving borewell and Reverse Osmosis (RO) plant projects in areas lacking Cauvery water connections.

Background of the Raids

On Tuesday, the ED raided the offices of BBMP Engineer-in-Chief B.S. Prahlad and other senior engineers. According to sources, the raids were initiated after a complaint lodged by BJP leader and former BBMP Councillor N.R. Ramesh was referred by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) to the ED.

Shivakumar alleged that the raids stemmed from infighting within the BJP. “A BJP leader filed a complaint against his own party MLAs after being denied an assembly election ticket,” he said during a media interaction.

Shivakumar’s Preparedness and Assurance

The Deputy CM stated that BBMP officials were instructed over a year ago to prepare for potential investigations and cooperate fully with any ED inquiries.

“We will cooperate with the ED. There is no issue in providing documents they request. If someone has committed wrongdoings, they will be held accountable,” he said. Shivakumar assured transparency, emphasizing that documents already available under the Right to Information Act would be shared with investigating authorities as needed.

Political Underpinnings and Allegations

Shivakumar criticized the BJP for alleged factionalism, suggesting that the raids are politically motivated. The complaint by N.R. Ramesh, a BJP member, highlights the apparent discord within the party, particularly involving leaders vying for influence and electoral opportunities.

Congress SC/ST Dinner Meeting Postponed

In a separate development, Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara announced the postponement of a dinner meeting scheduled for January 8 involving Congress leaders, ministers, and lawmakers from SC/ST communities. This announcement followed instructions from AICC General Secretary in charge of Karnataka, Randeep Singh Surjewala.

The rescheduling of the dinner comes amidst speculation about leadership changes in Karnataka post-March. Earlier, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s dinner with select Dalit and ST Cabinet colleagues had generated political buzz, fueling conjectures about the internal dynamics within the ruling Congress party.

Deputy CM Shivakumar’s Role in Congress Developments

Deputy CM Shivakumar recently met AICC General Secretary (Organization) K.C. Venugopal in Delhi to discuss the developments. The meeting is seen as part of efforts to address party concerns and ensure alignment ahead of critical political milestones in the state.

Impact of ED Raids and Political Climate

The ED’s involvement in the BBMP case and subsequent political allegations highlight the intricate dynamics of governance and party politics in Karnataka. As the raids unfold, they add pressure on both the BJP and Congress to address internal conflicts while maintaining focus on governance.

The investigation into BBMP’s operations and Shivakumar’s comments underline the ongoing tension between accountability and political maneuvering in Karnataka’s political landscape.