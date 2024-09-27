Hyderabad

ED Raids Telangana Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy’s Residence in Hyderabad

In a major development, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) launched raids on the residence and offices of Telangana Minister for Revenue, Housing, and I&PR, Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy in Hyderabad and Khammam.

Abdul Wasi27 September 2024 - 12:03
Hyderabad: In a major development, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) launched raids on the residence and offices of Telangana Minister for Revenue, Housing, and I&PR, Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy in Hyderabad and Khammam. The raids, which commenced early today, are being carried out by 16 teams of ED officials who arrived from Delhi.

Sources reveal that the simultaneous searches are part of an ongoing investigation. The ED teams are reportedly scrutinizing financial records and documents as part of their probe.

This is not the first time Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy has come under the ED’s radar. His residence was raided in November last year, just ahead of the Telangana Assembly elections. The minister has not yet made an official statement regarding the ongoing raids.

The ED’s actions have sparked political buzz in Telangana, with the opposition raising questions about potential irregularities in the minister’s affairs. The investigation is still underway, and more details are expected to emerge as the searches continue.

