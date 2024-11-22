ED to Question Dubai-Based Indians in West Bengal Ration Scam Investigation

Kolkata: In a significant development in the multi-crore ration distribution scam in West Bengal, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is likely to question several Dubai-based Indians as part of its ongoing probe into the case.

The ED aims to uncover the full extent of the scam, including the illegal transfer of proceeds and their possible investment in real estate in Dubai. This investigation has raised concerns over the involvement of high-profile individuals in the alleged financial misconduct.

Focus on Dubai-Based Investments in the Ration Scam Case

According to sources, the ED is looking into how the proceeds of the West Bengal ration scam may have been channeled into Dubai’s real estate sector. The central agency believes that the money diverted from the ration distribution system has been funneled into property investments in Dubai, adding an international dimension to the case.

To expedite the process of questioning the Dubai-based individuals involved, the ED is reportedly coordinating with the External Affairs Ministry (EAM), which will work with the UAE government to facilitate the investigation and integration of witnesses and suspects.

The connection between West Bengal’s ration scam and Dubai’s property market highlights the growing complexity of money laundering cases involving cross-border transactions. The ED’s efforts to question those based in Dubai are seen as crucial to unraveling the financial trail linked to the scam and holding those responsible accountable for their actions.

Bakibur Rahaman’s Role and Allegations of Property Diversion

Among the key individuals under investigation in the case is Bakibur Rahaman, a city-based businessman and one of the first people arrested by the ED. Rahaman has been linked to the scam due to his extensive property holdings, which include high-end residential flats in Dubai and several acres of land in West Bengal.

The ED has opposed Rahaman’s plea for bail, which would allow him to travel to Dubai for a family function, citing concerns that the real purpose of his trip was to manage and consolidate his properties in Dubai.

The ED’s opposition to Rahaman’s bail highlights the ongoing scrutiny of his assets. Last year, after his arrest, investigators traced property worth over Rs 100 crore to him, including two luxurious flats in Dubai. In addition to his overseas holdings, Rahaman owns significant land in Murshidabad and North 24 Parganas districts of West Bengal. The investigation has also uncovered nine residential flats registered in his name, further linking him to illicit financial activities associated with the ration scam.

Jyotipriya Mallick’s Involvement and Current Status

Bakibur Rahaman is known to have been a close confidant of Jyotipriya Mallick, the former State Food and Supplies Minister of West Bengal, who is also a key figure in the ration scam case. Mallick was arrested last year by the ED in connection with the scandal and remains a central figure in the investigation. He is currently receiving medical treatment at a private hospital in Kolkata after being transferred from the Presidency Central Correctional Home.

Mallick’s arrest has further added to the high-profile nature of the case, with the ED focusing on uncovering his alleged involvement in the illegal diversion of subsidized food grains meant for the public distribution system. The charges against Mallick and his associates in the scam include illegal financial dealings, money laundering, and corruption.

ED’s Efforts to Tackle Ration Scam and Money Laundering

The ongoing investigation into the West Bengal ration scam has attracted significant attention due to its scale and the high-profile individuals involved. The ED’s focus on tracing the flow of illicit funds and uncovering international investments reflects the growing trend of money laundering in India and abroad. As the agency continues its efforts to bring those responsible to justice, the involvement of foreign assets and the international dimensions of the case are expected to be a major focus in the coming months.

The ED’s coordination with the External Affairs Ministry and the UAE government will be key to ensuring that individuals based in Dubai are held accountable for their roles in the scam. With the investigation intensifying, more arrests and asset seizures are expected as the ED digs deeper into the financial network connected to the ration distribution scandal.

Conclusion: The Road Ahead for the Investigation

As the Enforcement Directorate’s investigation into the West Bengal ration scam unfolds, it is clear that the case involves a complex web of financial mismanagement, corruption, and international asset diversion. The questioning of Dubai-based individuals, including those linked to Bakibur Rahaman, is expected to provide further insights into how the illicit proceeds from the scam were laundered and funneled into foreign real estate markets.

With the ED continuing its efforts to track down and seize assets, the focus on high-profile figures like Jyotipriya Mallick and Bakibur Rahaman underscores the seriousness of the allegations and the determination of the agency to hold those involved accountable. As the investigation progresses, it is likely that more revelations will emerge, shedding light on the extent of the corruption and the global network of money laundering connected to the ration scam in West Bengal.