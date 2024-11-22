Supreme Court Seeks Gujarat Government’s Response on Asaram’s Plea for Suspension of Sentence in 2013 Rape Case

New Delhi: In a significant development, the Supreme Court of India has issued a notice to the Gujarat government regarding the plea filed by self-styled godman Asaram, who is seeking suspension of his life sentence in a 2013 rape case. The bench, consisting of Justices M.M. Sundresh and Aravind Kumar, directed the Gujarat government to respond to Asaram’s request, but made it clear that the court would only consider the plea based on medical grounds.

The plea, filed by Asaram, seeks to suspend his life sentence, which was imposed by a trial court in Gandhinagar in 2023. Asaram, who has been convicted for the 2013 rape of a woman who was living in his ashram near Gandhinagar at the time of the crime, is currently serving his sentence in Jodhpur jail, Rajasthan, in another rape case.

Supreme Court’s Conditional Review of the Plea

While issuing the notice, the Supreme Court clarified that it would entertain the matter only if medical grounds are presented. The bench emphasized that the case would not be heard unless there is a valid medical justification for Asaram’s request. The court has scheduled the next hearing for December 13, 2024.

In his plea, Asaram argued that the trial court had erred in accepting the survivor’s explanation for the 12-year delay in filing the rape complaint. He further contended that he was the victim of a conspiracy and that the rape allegations against him were false. His legal team has also pointed out that his age and medical condition should be considered when deciding whether to suspend the sentence.

Also Read | Opposition Demands More Time for Waqf Amendment Report Review

Gujarat High Court’s Previous Ruling

Asaram’s previous request for suspension of his life sentence was denied by the Gujarat High Court in August 2023. The High Court rejected his plea, stating that no sufficient grounds were presented to warrant suspension of the sentence or granting bail. The High Court took into account various factors, including Asaram’s criminal history, his role in the alleged murder of two boys at his Sabarmati ashram, and attacks on witnesses and relatives of victims.

The court also observed that the delay in disposing of his appeal, his age, and medical condition were not sufficient reasons to suspend his sentence. Asaram’s lengthy imprisonment, coupled with the seriousness of his convictions, were factors that led to the dismissal of his request.

Legal Proceedings and Future Developments

Asaram’s legal battle continues as he faces a lengthy and complex legal process. His appeal against the conviction in the 2013 rape case is still pending before the Rajasthan High Court, which had previously rejected his application for suspension of sentence in the Jodhpur case in January 2024.

This ongoing case has drawn significant public attention, especially given Asaram’s high-profile status as a self-proclaimed spiritual leader and the severe nature of the allegations against him. His supporters continue to claim that the charges are part of a larger conspiracy, but the victims and their families stand firm in their allegations.

As the legal proceedings unfold, all eyes will be on the upcoming hearings, particularly the Supreme Court’s decision on whether to suspend Asaram’s sentence based on medical grounds, which remains a crucial aspect of his appeal.

This case not only highlights the legal challenges faced by Asaram but also raises important questions about the judicial process, the treatment of medical claims in criminal cases, and the rights of victims seeking justice.