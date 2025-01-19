Egypt Resumes Humanitarian Aid to Gaza as Ceasefire Agreement Takes Effect

Cairo: Following the implementation of the newly established ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, Egypt has resumed sending humanitarian aid trucks to Gaza through the Rafah border crossing, Egyptian State TV reported.

Aid Trucks Enter Gaza Amid Ceasefire

A convoy of 95 aid trucks crossed into Gaza on Sunday, with another 500 trucks expected throughout the day. These trucks are carrying essential supplies, including food, medicine, and other humanitarian aid needed by Gaza’s residents.

Egyptian officials, such as Health Minister Khaled Abdel Ghaffar and Minister of Social Solidarity Maya Morsy, arrived at Arish Airport on Saturday to oversee the final preparations for receiving injured Gazans and ensuring smooth aid deliveries. They also inspected hospitals to ensure they were ready to treat those in need.

Efforts to Alleviate Gaza’s Suffering

This humanitarian assistance follows the recent ceasefire agreement brokered by Qatar, which is set to end more than 15 months of brutal Israeli military actions in Gaza. The ceasefire is expected to alleviate the significant casualties and destruction caused by the ongoing conflict.

Resumption of Aid Deliveries Amid Challenges

Aid shipments to Gaza had been severely impacted since May 2024 when Israeli forces occupied the Palestinian side of the Rafah border crossing. With the ceasefire in place, vital aid convoys can once again enter Gaza, providing essential relief to the people living there.

Gaza’s Losses and International Response

The ceasefire follows an especially deadly period for Gaza, with nearly 47,000 Palestinian lives lost, many of them women and children, since October 7, 2023, according to local health authorities.

On the international stage, the conflict has prompted legal action, with the International Criminal Court issuing arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on charges of war crimes. Israel is also facing a genocide case at the International Court of Justice related to its actions in Gaza.