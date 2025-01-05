Egypt Sends First Relief Plane to Syria After Assad’s Fall

Damascus: Egypt has dispatched a relief plane to Syria’s capital, Damascus, marking the first humanitarian aid flight since the fall of former Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s government last month.

Egypt Sends 15 Tonnes of Aid to Syria

EgyptAir operated the civilian relief flight, carrying 15 tonnes of humanitarian aid, including food and medicine.

The aid was provided by the Egyptian Red Crescent and handed over to the Syrian Arab Red Crescent , as per an Egyptian Foreign Ministry statement .

The Egyptian charge d'affaires in Damascus received the shipment at the Damascus International Airport.

The relief effort is part of Egypt’s commitment to supporting the Syrian people, given their historic bilateral ties, Xinhua News Agency reported.

Damascus International Airport to Resume International Flights

Syria’s aviation authorities announced that Damascus International Airport will reopen to international flights starting Tuesday.

Ashhad al-Salibi , chairman of the Syrian General Authority of Civil Aviation and Air Transport , stated that work is underway to fully rehabilitate airports in Damascus and Aleppo to restore global air connectivity.

Airport operations were suspended following the overthrow of Bashar al-Assad's administration on December 8, 2024.

Qatar Airways Resumes Flights to Damascus

Qatar Airways confirmed it will resume flights to Damascus starting Tuesday, operating three weekly flights to the Syrian capital.

The airline described Damascus as a city of great historical and cultural significance .

Badr Mohammed Al-Meer, CEO of Qatar Airways Group, stated that the move reflects Qatar Airways' commitment to enhancing global connectivity and facilitating travel.

Qatar Reopens Embassy in Syria

Qatar officially reopened its embassy in Damascus on December 21, 2024, following the fall of Assad’s government.

The Qatari embassy had been closed since 2011 , after the start of the Syrian civil war .

On December 30, 2024, the first Qatari direct aid flight arrived at Damascus International Airport, signaling growing international re-engagement with Syria.

The developments mark a significant shift in Middle Eastern diplomacy, as regional powers begin restoring ties with post-Assad Syria.

