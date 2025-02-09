Egypt to Host Emergency Arab Summit on Palestine Issue on February 27

Cairo: Egypt has announced it will host an emergency Arab summit in Cairo on February 27 to discuss the latest developments regarding the Palestinian issue, particularly the situation in the Gaza Strip. This decision follows high-level consultations between Egypt and several Arab nations, including Palestine, which requested the summit. The coordination also involved Bahrain, the current chair of the Arab League (AL), and the AL Secretariat, as confirmed by the Egyptian Foreign Ministry in a statement.

Summit Convened After Controversial Remarks by Trump

The summit comes in response to controversial remarks made by former US President Donald Trump, who suggested the relocation of Palestinians from Gaza to neighboring countries such as Egypt and Jordan. Trump’s proposal, made during a joint press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, was widely rejected by regional and international leaders.

Trump’s suggestion to take control of Gaza and redevelop it after relocating its Palestinian residents sparked significant backlash. Both Egypt and Jordan have publicly rejected the notion of forced displacement of Palestinians, reaffirming their strong opposition to such proposals. Arab states, including Palestinian leaders, have voiced their condemnation of Trump’s suggestion to create a “Riviera of the Middle East” in Gaza.

Arab Nations Unite Against Trump’s Proposal

In response to the US plan, Egypt’s Foreign Minister, Badr Abdelatty, has made several phone calls to his counterparts across the Arab world to rally regional efforts against Trump’s proposal. These diplomatic efforts were initiated under the directives of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi. The foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Kuwait, Oman, Bahrain, Jordan, Iraq, Algeria, Tunisia, Mauritania, and Sudan were all engaged in discussions to strengthen a unified stance against the idea of forcibly displacing Palestinian residents.

In addition to Trump’s remarks, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s comments about Saudi Arabia offering land for a Palestinian state have further intensified regional tensions. While Netanyahu’s remarks were reportedly made in jest, they have sparked widespread controversy amid the ongoing conflict. The remarks gained prominence, particularly in light of the already volatile situation in the region.

The Urgency of the Arab Summit

The upcoming Arab summit will provide a platform for member states to discuss the escalating situation, chart a unified approach, and advocate for the rights of Palestinians. As the region grapples with these challenges, Egypt’s leadership in convening this emergency summit underscores its commitment to addressing the Palestinian cause and reinforcing Arab solidarity on this critical issue.

This summit will mark a crucial moment in Arab diplomacy as the region stands united against proposals that threaten the rights and sovereignty of Palestinians, with the eyes of the world closely watching the outcome.