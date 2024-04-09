Egyptian president, Palestinian PM discuss Gaza ceasefire efforts

Cairo: Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi and Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Mustafa on Monday discussed Cairo’s efforts to reach a ceasefire in the war-torn Gaza Strip.

During a meeting in the Egyptian capital Cairo, they also reviewed the Egyptian efforts for a prisoner swap, and the delivery of adequate humanitarian aid to the territory to confront the ongoing crisis, the Egyptian Presidency said in a statement.

Sisi stressed that his country will always remain supportive of the Palestinian cause, until fair Palestinian rights are guaranteed in an independent, sovereign state on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

The two sides also reiterated their complete rejection of the displacement of Palestinians from their lands or the liquidation of the Palestinian issue, warning against the continuation of military escalation and the continued expansion of the circle of conflict.

They affirmed that a just settlement of the Palestinian issue is the guarantee for restoring security and stability in the region.

Israel launched a large-scale offensive against Hamas in the Gaza Strip to retaliate against a Hamas rampage in southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, during which about 1,200 people were killed and more than 200 were taken hostage.

According to the Hamas-run health ministry, the Palestinian death toll from ongoing Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip has exceeded 33,000, with the majority being women and children.