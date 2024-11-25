Eknath Shinde to Resign as Maharashtra CM; Oath Ceremony for New Leader Tomorrow

Maharashtra: Eknath Shinde is reportedly preparing to step down as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra on November 26. However, the Shiv Sena (Shinde) leader will continue to serve as the caretaker CM until a new government is formed.

According to sources within the Shiv Sena, Shinde is expected to submit his resignation to the Governor on Tuesday. Despite this, he will remain in office in a caretaker capacity until a new Chief Minister and cabinet are sworn in.

Senior minister from the Eknath Shinde faction, Deepak Kesarkar, confirmed that the oath-taking ceremony for the new CM is anticipated to take place on Tuesday.