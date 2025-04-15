Elderly Woman Brutally Murdered in Hyderabad, Minor Dances Over Body, Shares Video

Hyderabad: A horrifying incident has come to light from Kushaiguda in Hyderabad, where an elderly woman was brutally murdered by a minor. In a shocking display of cruelty, the accused danced over the woman’s dead body and recorded a video, which he later shared with his friends. The video has since gone viral on social media, sparking outrage and fear in the locality.

Dispute Over Rent Turns Deadly

According to police reports, the victim, Kamala Devi, originally from Rajasthan, had been living in Kushaiguda for the past 30 years. She operated four small grocery shops in the area. A 17-year-old boy, who worked at one of her stores, reportedly had an argument with her over a room rent issue.

Harboring resentment, the boy allegedly planned and executed her murder. After killing her, he performed a dance over the corpse and filmed it. He then shared the disturbing video with several of his friends through social media platforms before locking the house and fleeing the scene.

Locals Alert Police After Foul Smell

The incident came to light when locals noticed a foul smell emanating from Kamala Devi’s house. Upon being alerted, police arrived at the location, broke into the house, and found her decomposed body. The body was then shifted to a hospital for postmortem.

Accused Taken Into Custody

Based on CCTV footage and video evidence, the police were able to identify and apprehend the minor accused. An investigation is ongoing, and police are also looking into the motive and background of the accused.

Authorities have condemned the act and assured that strict legal action will be taken. The community remains in shock over the brutal nature of the crime.