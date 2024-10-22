Electricity Department Employees Donate ₹18.69 Crore to Chief Minister’s Relief Fund

Amaravati: A total of 70,585 employees and pensioners of the Electricity Department have collectively contributed their one-day basic salary, amounting to ₹18.69 crore, to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. The donation was handed over in the form of a cheque at the Secretariat today.

The significant contribution is seen as a gesture of solidarity with the government’s ongoing welfare and development programs. Acknowledging their support, the Chief Minister expressed his appreciation to the employees and their families for standing by the government during critical times.

The event was attended by key officials, including Energy Department Secretary Sandeep Kumar Sultania and SPDCL CMD Musharraf Ali, among others.

This contribution highlights the commitment of the Electricity Department employees towards supporting the government’s initiatives for public welfare.