Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy to Lead New Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) Under Trump Administration

Washington: US President-elect Donald Trump has announced that Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, and Vivek Ramaswamy, the Indian American entrepreneur, will lead a new initiative called the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) in his administration, starting January 20, 2025.

In a statement released on Tuesday, Trump expressed his excitement about the partnership between Musk and Ramaswamy. “I am pleased to announce that the great Elon Musk, working in conjunction with American patriot Vivek Ramaswamy, will lead the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE),” Trump said.

Trump’s Vision for DOGE and Government Reform

The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) is part of Trump’s broader plan to overhaul the U.S. government, focusing on reducing bureaucratic inefficiencies, slashing excessive regulations, cutting wasteful spending, and restructuring federal agencies. According to Trump, the goal is to make the government more efficient and accountable to the American people.

“Together, these two wonderful Americans will pave the way for my administration to dismantle government bureaucracy, slash excess regulations, cut wasteful expenditures, and restructure federal agencies — essential to the ‘Save America’ movement,” Trump added.

Musk’s Statement on Government Efficiency

Elon Musk, known for his bold and innovative approach to business, stated, “This will send shockwaves through the system, and anyone involved in government waste, which is a lot of people!” Trump emphasized that Musk’s leadership in DOGE, alongside Ramaswamy’s expertise, would lead to massive reform in the federal government, potentially becoming “The Manhattan Project of the current time.”

A Bold Vision for Structural Government Reform

Trump’s vision for DOGE aligns with long-held Republican dreams of reducing government waste and increasing efficiency. The department will operate as an advisory body outside traditional government structures, working closely with the White House and the Office of Management and Budget to implement large-scale structural reforms. This will introduce a more entrepreneurial approach to government, which Trump claims has never been seen before.

“With Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy at the helm, we will drive out the massive waste and fraud in the government’s $6.5 trillion annual spending,” Trump said. “Their work will make life better for all Americans by reducing inefficiencies and creating a government that works for the people.”

Musk and Ramaswamy’s Role in Reshaping Government

Trump expressed confidence in Musk and Ramaswamy’s ability to make significant changes, stating, “I look forward to Elon and Vivek making changes to the federal bureaucracy with an eye on efficiency.” He also mentioned that the department’s work would conclude by July 4, 2026, coinciding with the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence. Trump described the creation of a more efficient, smaller government as the “perfect gift to America” on this historic milestone.

Musk and Ramaswamy’s Historic Appointment

This appointment marks a significant moment for both Musk and Ramaswamy, with the latter becoming the first Indian American to be appointed to Trump’s administration in this high-profile role. Both men are expected to bring a wealth of business and entrepreneurial experience to the task of reforming the federal government.