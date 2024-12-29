Elon Musk Defends H-1B Visa Program, Gains Support from President-elect Donald Trump

Elon Musk defends the H-1B visa program, emphasizing its role in driving innovation in the US. President-elect Donald Trump backs Musk, marking a shift in immigration policy for skilled foreign workers.

Washington: Elon Musk has vowed to “go to war” to defend the H-1B visa program, a move that has earned President-elect Donald Trump’s backing. Musk, alongside Indian American tech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, has been tapped by Trump to lead the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). The duo champions the need for skilled foreign workers to fuel innovation in the US.

Musk took to X (formerly Twitter) to emphasize the importance of the H-1B program, citing his journey and the contributions of foreign talent to companies like Tesla and SpaceX. In a post, he wrote:

“I’m in America with many critical people who built SpaceX, Tesla, and hundreds of other companies that made America strong because of H-1B.”

Trump echoed Musk’s sentiments in an interview with the New York Post, stating his longstanding support for the program.

“I’ve always liked the visas and favored them. That’s why we have them,” Trump said.

The former president highlighted his use of H-1B visas at his properties, calling it a “great program.”

H-1B Visa Program: A Lifeline for Tech Innovation

The H-1B visa enables US companies to hire foreign workers in specialized fields requiring technical expertise. Tech giants depend heavily on this program to recruit top talent, primarily from India and China. Once an H-1B visa holder, Musk has consistently defended the program, citing a “permanent shortage of excellent engineering talent” in Silicon Valley.

Rising Political Debate Around Immigration

The issue has sparked debate within Republican circles. Critics of the program, like right-wing influencer Laura Loomer, argue that expanding it contradicts America First policies. Meanwhile, Ramaswamy has called for a merit-based culture, prioritizing excellence over mediocrity.

In response to critics, Musk lashed out at what he termed “hateful, unrepentant racists,” urging their removal from the Republican Party. He argued that the H-1B program is critical to maintaining America’s competitive edge and fostering innovation.

Musk and Trump Align on Immigration

Trump’s endorsement of Musk’s pro-immigration stance marks a significant shift from his earlier administration, which restricted the H-1B program. As Trump prepares to take office, his alignment with Musk on this issue could signal a new chapter for immigration policies favoring skilled workers.

Musk, whose companies have extensively utilized H-1B visas, reaffirmed his commitment to America’s immigrant workforce, stating:

“Anyone – of any race, creed, or nationality – who came to America and worked like hell to contribute to this country will forever have my respect. Fight with every fiber of your being to keep it that way!”

As the debate continues, Musk and Trump’s unified stance may shape the future of immigration policy, impacting the tech industry and beyond.