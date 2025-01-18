Elon Musk Hosts Indian Global Leaders: From Space to Spirituality

Washington: Elon Musk, the billionaire entrepreneur and advisor to US President-elect Donald Trump, hosted a delegation from an Indian global outreach group at SpaceX’s Starbase facility in Texas on Friday. The group, comprising Indian entrepreneurs, authors, and business leaders, engaged in what they described as an “invigorating” and “meaningful dialogue” with Musk.

Key Topics Discussed

The delegation explored a wide range of topics with Musk, including:

Spirituality and Consciousness

Interplanetary Travel and Engineering

Monetary Policy

Noted author Amish Tripathi shared on X (formerly Twitter), “An invigorating hour spent with Elon Musk… And an invitation to the Maha Kumbh Mela! Hope he can make it!!” His post was accompanied by a group photo with Musk.

Global Perspectives Amid a US Presidential Transition

Manoj Ladwa, founder of the Indian global outreach group, highlighted the importance of dialogue during this transitional period in US politics. “As the world’s most powerful democracy transitions to a Trump presidency, meaningful dialogue is more important than ever in these challenging times,” Ladwa posted on X.

Musk, who owns Tesla, SpaceX, and X, is poised to wield significant influence in the Trump administration, with his expertise spanning space exploration, renewable energy, automotive innovation, and even foreign policy.

Insights from Washington Discussions

Prior to meeting Musk, the delegation participated in high-level discussions in Washington, D.C., focusing on key global issues, including:

Economic Security and Energy

Technology and Trade

Defence and Immigration

Ladwa described the conversations as timely and impactful, emphasizing their role in shaping the future. “Frank, open dialogue is how real understanding begins—and that’s what democracy is all about!” he said.

Looking Ahead

As global leaders and innovators like Musk collaborate with Indian entrepreneurs, the dialogue signifies a shared vision for addressing challenges and creating opportunities in an interconnected world.