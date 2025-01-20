Elon Musk’s Son Captivates Crowd at Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Victory Rally

Washington: In just a few hours, Donald Trump is set to take the oath of office for his second term as President of the United States. Ahead of the inauguration, Trump hosted a pre-oath victory rally in Washington, D.C. on Sunday, where thousands of his supporters and friends gathered in anticipation of the upcoming term.

At this rally, one of the standout moments came when billionaire Elon Musk‘s 4-year-old son became the center of attention. During the rally, Musk was speaking on stage when his young son joyfully ran around, capturing everyone’s attention with his lively antics. A video of the moment has gone viral on social media, showing the child energetically jumping and causing a stir in the crowd.

In his speech at the rally, Musk shared his excitement about working alongside Donald Trump, saying, “I’m looking forward to bringing about significant changes with Donald Trump. We will make America great again!”

Elon Musk's son, little X, just followed him on stage at tonight's Trump rally lol



"Sorry, little X just followed me on the stage here. He's a very enthusiastic supporter." pic.twitter.com/dp7xQEzyjz — Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) January 19, 2025

This wasn’t the first time Musk appeared alongside his son at a major event. Following Trump’s victory in the November presidential election, Musk attended the victory celebration at Mar-a-Lago Club in Florida, posing for photos with the Trump family. He was also present with his son at a New Year’s Eve party in December last year.

Musk’s continued support for Trump and his participation in such high-profile events has garnered significant attention, especially with his young son by his side.