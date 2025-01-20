India’s First Air Taxi ‘Shunya’ Revealed by Sarla Aviation at Global Expo

New Delhi: The concept of ‘air taxis’ is set to revolutionize urban transport in India, with major cities like Hyderabad and Bengaluru gearing up for this futuristic mode of travel. Soon, commuters will be able to hop on an ‘air taxi’ just as easily as they would board an auto or a regular taxi. A Bengaluru-based aerospace startup, Sarla Aviation, has recently unveiled India’s first air taxi model, named ‘Shunya’, at the ongoing India Mobility Global Expo in Delhi.

Key Highlights:

Launch Timeline: Sarla Aviation has revealed plans to roll out air taxi services in Bengaluru by 2028. Speed and Range: The ‘Shunya’ air taxi can travel at speeds of up to 250 km/h, and is designed to cover short distances of 20 to 30 kilometers. Passenger Capacity: The air taxi can accommodate up to six passengers at a time, making it suitable for urban commuting. Emergency Services: In addition to regular transport services, Sarla Aviation is also exploring the possibility of offering free air ambulance services for medical emergencies in metropolitan areas.

This innovative mode of transportation is expected to reduce congestion on the roads, cut travel time, and provide a more efficient alternative for short-distance travel. The ‘Shunya’ air taxi could become a game-changer, especially for emergency services, offering quick response times and helping save lives in critical situations.

The introduction of air taxis in India is not just a leap toward modernizing urban transport, but it also marks the beginning of a new era in mobility solutions, bringing air travel closer to the masses.