Emerging Tech Jobs in India Set to Surge 20% in 2025, GenAI Roles to Offer Highest Salaries

New Delhi: The Indian IT and tech sector is expected to experience significant growth in the coming year, with a projected 20% increase in emerging tech roles, according to a new report by First Meridian Business Services. The Indian IT ecosystem is set to contribute 10% to the nation’s GDP by 2025, with the generative AI (GenAI) sector leading the charge.

The report highlights that the GenAI industry will create around 1 million new jobs by 2028, making it a key driver of India’s economic growth. Salaries for roles in this space, including Generative AI engineers, Algorithm engineers, and AI security specialists, are expected to rise by 25-30% for mid-level positions, reflecting the high demand for these skills.

Growth Across Sectors

Global capability centers (GCCs) have already created over 600,000 jobs between 2018 and 2023, and by 2030, they are expected to employ up to 2.8 million professionals. Additionally, sectors outside of tech, including banking, financial services, insurance (BFSI), and telecom, are set to increase their intake of IT and tech professionals, further boosting employment opportunities.

Focus on Reskilling and Upskilling

As the AI-driven economy continues to evolve, businesses are urged to prioritize reskilling and upskilling initiatives to remain competitive. Sunil Nehra, CEO of IT Staffing at FirstMeridian Business Services, emphasized that top skills for AI roles in 2025 will include artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), cloud computing, data science, and cybersecurity.

Gig Economy Growth

The Indian IT gig economy is also poised for significant expansion, with projections indicating a 3X growth by 2030. This will employ an estimated 24 million professionals, with a substantial portion of job creation expected in 2025 and 2026. High-demand skills such as AI engineers, data analysts, and cybersecurity experts will drive this surge.

Regional Hiring Trends

A notable trend is the shift in hiring from tier 1 cities to tier 2 and 3 towns. By 2025, hiring in these regions is expected to increase by over 35%, with cities like Jaipur, Indore, and Coimbatore emerging as key hubs for tech talent.

As the demand for emerging tech roles continues to rise, both companies and individuals are expected to focus on continuous learning and development, ensuring India remains at the forefront of the global tech landscape.