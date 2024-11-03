End of TIMS Hospital Services in Gachibowli?

Hyderabad: According to Telugu Scribe (A Social Media X Handle) The TIMS Hospital, which was established during the COVID-19 pandemic with over a thousand ICU beds in Gachibowli to provide essential medical services, will no longer be operational.

The state government has issued orders to transfer the TIMS buildings and associated land to the Youth Advancement, Tourism, and Culture Department. This decision comes as part of the government’s plan to establish a sports University in the region.

As a result, the TIMS facilities and premises will be repurposed into a Residential Coaching Camps Center of Excellence, aimed at fostering athletic talent and providing comprehensive training for aspiring athletes.