Engineering Management Quota Fees in Telangana May Triple: TGCHE Plans Online Admissions

Hyderabad: Engineering aspirants in Telangana seeking management quota seats may face a significant fee hike as the Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) plans to triple the fees starting the next academic year.

If approved by the State government, this move will increase the management quota fee to three times the fee set for convener quota seats in private engineering colleges.

For instance, a convener quota seat costing ₹1 lakh per annum may cost ₹3 lakh under the management quota. This decision aims to bring transparency and fairness to the admission process by streamlining management quota admissions through an online system, similar to the model used for MBBS and BDS admissions in the state.

Key Changes Proposed by TGCHE:

Fee Hike: Management quota fees may be tripled, impacting thousands of students seeking private engineering college admissions. Online Admissions: Admissions will follow a transparent, web-based counseling system, ensuring merit-based selection. New Admission Criteria: Similar to medical and dental colleges, engineering seats will be allotted based on merit, including scores from TG EAPCET, JEE Main, and intermediate exams (minimum 45%).

Current Admission Practices Under Scrutiny

Currently, 70% of seats in private engineering colleges are filled via TG EAPCET under the convener quota, while the remaining 30% fall under the management quota. While rules mandate adherence to merit-based selection, reports suggest that only a few colleges follow these guidelines, leading to widespread demand for regulation.

The TGCHE plans to oversee the management quota admissions directly, similar to how the Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences fills medical and dental seats. By implementing this reform, the council aims to curb exorbitant fees charged by private institutions and ensure a fair admission process for all aspirants.

Implications for Students

This decision has sparked concern among students and parents, as the increased fees may place a financial burden on many families. However, the move is expected to improve transparency and reduce exploitation in the admission process.

Stay updated on the latest developments in Telangana’s education policies and fee structure to make informed decisions about your engineering career.