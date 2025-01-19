EPFO Streamlines Fund Transfer and Personal Detail Correction Processes for Subscribers

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) has introduced significant changes to simplify key processes for its vast subscriber base of 7.6 crore members.

These updates aim to reduce delays and improve user experience by cutting down the bureaucratic approvals that previously slowed down important transactions.

The new measures will benefit millions of EPF members and ensure faster processing of requests related to fund transfers and personal detail corrections.

A major development in the recent EPFO update is the ease of filing transfer claims online. EPF members who have linked their Universal Account Number (UAN) with their Aadhaar number can now file transfer claims directly through the EPFO portal. Previously, members needed employer intervention to approve the transfer, which often resulted in delays.

With the introduction of this new process, the need for employer approval has been eliminated, making the transfer of funds smoother and faster.

To make the process even more convenient, the system now uses a one-time password (OTP) generated from Aadhaar for authentication, streamlining the entire procedure. This change will significantly reduce the waiting time for members, allowing them to complete the process on their own.

Self-Correction of Personal Details Without Employer Approval

EPFO members can now update their personal details, including name, address, and bank details, without requiring approval from their employer.

Previously, members had to submit correction requests with supporting documents, which would then need verification by the employer before being sent to EPFO for final approval.

With the new system, members who have linked their UAN to Aadhaar can correct these details directly through the EPFO portal, reducing the waiting time for corrections.

The self-correction feature will be available to all members with Aadhaar-verified UANs, which have been compulsory since October 1, 2017.

For UANs issued before this date, the employer can approve the correction requests without requiring EPFO’s intervention. This self-correction option has already proven to be beneficial, particularly for the 3.9 lakh members whose requests had been pending due to administrative delays.

Reduction in Pending Requests and Grievances

The new system is expected to drastically reduce the number of pending requests. According to the EPFO, about 45 percent of the requests for corrections that were previously handled through employer verification can now be self-approved by the member, eliminating delays of up to 28 days.

This will lead to a faster processing time for many requests and reduce the backlog.

As of the fiscal year 2024-25, approximately eight lakh correction requests were received by EPFO. Of these, 45 percent of requests can now be processed directly by members themselves.

Additionally, for EPF account holders who have not completed full e-KYC, about 50 percent of change requests can now be handled directly by the employer without needing EPFO’s approval, further speeding up the process.

The EPFO has also targeted a significant reduction in the number of grievances related to KYC and member profile issues. Currently, around 27 percent of grievances are related to such issues, but with the new system in place, the number of complaints is expected to drop significantly as a result of smoother, self-service processes.

Changes in Correction Procedures for Common Errors

One of the most common challenges faced by EPF members is correcting errors in their name, marital status, or service details.

Prior to this update, such corrections required an online request, supporting documents, and approval from the employer, followed by EPFO’s final validation. This was a lengthy process that often-caused frustration among members.

With the new reforms, employees can now self-correct common errors, such as incorrect names or marital status, without employer intervention.

If the employee’s UAN is Aadhaar-linked, this can be done entirely through the EPFO portal. For employees with UANs issued before October 1, 2017, the employer will be able to process corrections without the need for EPFO’s approval.

Simplified Document Requirements

Along with the self-correction of details, EPFO has also simplified the document requirements for correction requests. In most cases, the need for supporting documents has been reduced or eliminated, particularly for members who have linked their UAN with Aadhaar.

This change makes the process more efficient and user-friendly, enabling members to make corrections more quickly without being bogged down by excessive paperwork.

Also Read | EPFO official held for demanding bribe of Rs 12 lakh

Future Reforms and Alignment with Banking Services

The Ministry of Labour and Employment, through these changes, is working towards further enhancing the efficiency of EPFO services.

Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has indicated that the goal is to bring EPFO services to a level comparable to banking services in terms of ease, speed, and accessibility.

The introduction of these reforms is just the beginning, and EPFO is committed to implementing additional measures that will simplify operations and improve customer satisfaction.

Benefits for EPFO Members

These changes are expected to have several immediate benefits for EPF members: