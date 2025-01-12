Erased from Society? Malala Warns of a Dark Future for Afghan Women

Islamabad: Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai strongly condemned the Afghan Taliban regime for imposing a system of “gender apartheid” against women, accusing them of disguising their oppressive policies under cultural and religious justifications.

Speaking on the second day of an international conference on girls’ education in Muslim nations held in Islamabad, Malala stated, “Simply put, the Taliban do not see women as human beings. They cloak their crimes in cultural and religious justification. These policies violate human rights and have no basis in Islamic teachings.”

Malala Slams Taliban’s Anti-Women Policies

Since reclaiming power in 2021 by overthrowing Ashraf Ghani’s government, the Taliban have imposed extreme restrictions on women, including banning their access to education. Malala, 27, questioned their claim of establishing an “Islamic system” in Afghanistan, arguing that “no cultural or religious excuse can justify these violations of human rights.”

She urged Muslim leaders worldwide to reject the Taliban regime and refrain from granting it legitimacy. She described the current Afghan administration as “perpetrators of gender apartheid” and warned that their policies were robbing an entire generation of Afghan girls of their future.

“The Taliban have ripped away the right to learn from every Afghan girl. They want to eliminate women and girls from public life and erase them from society,” Malala emphasized.

Also Read: Tulip Siddiq Under Fire: Bangladesh’s Yunus Demands UK Inquiry into Graft Allegations

Pakistan’s Education Crisis & Global Concerns

Malala also highlighted Pakistan’s education crisis, noting that 12 million Pakistani girls remain out of school, making it one of the highest numbers globally. However, she expressed optimism about the ongoing efforts to address the issue, particularly through discussions at the Islamabad summit.

In addition, Malala criticized Israel’s military actions in Gaza, accusing it of destroying the education system and committing human rights violations.

“In Gaza, Israel has decimated the entire education system. They have bombed all universities, destroyed more than 90% of schools, and indiscriminately attacked civilians sheltering in school buildings,” she said, urging international solidarity to support education in conflict zones.

A Global Icon for Girls’ Education

Malala Yousafzai, who survived a near-fatal attack by the Pakistani Taliban at age 15 for advocating girls’ education, has become a global symbol of resilience and activism.

Her speech at the Islamabad conference reinforced the urgent need for international leadership to protect girls’ education, oppose gender discrimination, and ensure equal learning opportunities for all.