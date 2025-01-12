Tulip Siddiq Under Fire: Bangladesh’s Yunus Demands UK Inquiry into Graft Allegations

Dhaka: Bangladesh’s Chief Adviser, Muhammad Yunus, has urged the United Kingdom to investigate the financial activities of British Minister Tulip Siddiq and her family, suggesting that they may have acquired properties unlawfully during her aunt Sheikh Hasina’s tenure as Bangladesh’s Prime Minister.

Yunus raised the allegations in an interview with The Times newspaper, where he condemned the use of properties allegedly gifted to Siddiq and her family by “allies of her aunt’s deposed regime.”

Yunus Accuses Siddiq of Benefiting from “Plain Robbery”

In his interview, Yunus did not hold back, accusing Siddiq and her family of benefiting from embezzled funds linked to fraudulent practices under the previous regime. He claimed that these illicit practices have had long-lasting impacts on Bangladesh, calling the act “plain robbery.” Yunus stated, “It’s about plain robbery,” demanding that if Siddiq is found to have gained from these actions, the assets should be returned to Bangladesh.

Siddiq’s Role as UK’s Anti-Corruption Minister Under Scrutiny

Tulip Siddiq, 42, is currently a member of the British Labour Cabinet, serving as the Economic Secretary to the Treasury and City Minister, with a mandate to tackle corruption within the UK’s financial markets. Yunus’ comments come at a time when Siddiq faces growing scrutiny following an investigation by The Sunday Times revealing that she lived in a Hampstead property bought through an offshore company, named in the Panama Papers, and linked to two Bangladeshi businessmen.

Yunus’s allegations of corruption have already added to the pressure on Siddiq, with calls for her resignation following his remarks. The Sunday Times report mentioned that there are already signs of discussions within Downing Street regarding her future.

Yunus Calls for Return of Illicit Assets to Bangladesh

In his statement, Yunus emphasized that the stolen funds from Bangladesh had been used to acquire properties and other assets abroad. He argued that such assets should be returned to Bangladesh if it is proven they were purchased using embezzled funds.

Yunus pointed to the financial report that highlighted billions of dollars being siphoned out of Bangladesh by individuals connected to the Awami League regime, using some of those funds to purchase overseas properties.

British Authorities Willing to Assist in Asset Recovery

The Sunday Times report also noted that the National Crime Agency (NCA), the UK’s equivalent of the FBI, has indicated a willingness to collaborate with Bangladesh to help recover certain assets, which may have originated from funds illicitly taken from the country.

Ongoing Investigation and International Attention

Yunus’s intervention has amplified the international spotlight on the alleged corruption scandal involving Tulip Siddiq. With mounting pressure on the British minister, her political future now hangs in the balance as both Bangladesh and the UK authorities continue to examine the legitimacy of her assets.