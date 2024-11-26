India

Evolution of India’s Constitution: 106 Constitutional Amendments in 70 Years

Mohammed Yousuf26 November 2024 - 21:33
The Indian Constitution, a symbol of the country’s democracy and governance, has undergone remarkable evolution over the last seven decades. With 106 amendments to date, it is a living document that continues to adapt to the changing needs of India, reflecting the dynamic nature of its society, politics, and economy.

The journey of the Indian Constitution is rooted in the sacrifices and efforts of the country’s freedom fighters—figures like Subhas Chandra Bose, Bhagat Singh, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, and Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, whose contributions shaped the democratic structure of the nation. The Constitution, drafted over four years and adopted on November 26, 1949, laid the foundation for India’s independence and its democratic framework.

The Early Amendments

The first amendment to the Constitution came just a year after its adoption, on June 18, 1951. This amendment sought to address concerns regarding social and educational backwardness, adding provisions for the protection of laws related to the abolition of zamindari and strengthening the rights of Scheduled Castes and Tribes. It also introduced Schedule 9 to safeguard certain laws from judicial review.

Over the years, the Constitution has witnessed continuous changes to address the evolving needs of the country. In 1956, for instance, the seventh amendment reorganized states based on linguistic lines, marking a significant change in India’s political landscape by introducing Union territories and altering the administrative structure.

Major Amendments and their Impact

Among the notable amendments, the 42nd Amendment of 1976 stands out. It was enacted during the Emergency period under Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, and it made substantial alterations to the Constitution. It introduced the concept of Fundamental Duties for citizens, restricted some fundamental rights, and redefined the structure of the Constitution, making it a controversial but significant moment in India’s history.

Another major amendment, the 73rd Amendment of 1993, brought about the introduction of Panchayati Raj, empowering local self-governance at the village level and ensuring greater participation of citizens in the administration of their communities.

The 86th Amendment in 2002 made education a fundamental right for children aged 6-14 years, a move that was widely seen as a step forward in improving literacy and educational standards across the country.

The 100th Amendment and GST

A landmark moment in the recent history of the Constitution came with the 100th Amendment in 2015, which focused on land boundary agreements with Bangladesh, leading to the exchange of territories between the two countries. This amendment played a crucial role in resolving longstanding border issues and strengthening international relations.

The introduction of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in 2016, through the 101st Amendment, was another landmark change. This sweeping tax reform unified the country’s taxation system and played a key role in simplifying the business environment across India.

Women’s Reservation and the 106th Amendment

In 2023, the 106th Amendment reserved one-third of the seats in the Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies for women, marking a historic step towards gender equality in politics. This amendment, hailed as a progressive move, is expected to enhance women’s participation in the political process, promoting better representation in the country’s law-making bodies.

A Constitution That Adapts to Changing Times

Over the decades, the Indian Constitution has adapted to the country’s social, political, and economic changes, enabling it to remain relevant. From the amendments that have addressed issues of social justice, reservations, and rights of marginalized communities, to those that have tackled economic challenges and redefined the political landscape, the Constitution continues to guide the nation in a rapidly changing world.

The Constitution’s ability to evolve while keeping democracy, justice, and equality at its core has allowed India to remain united and strong in the face of numerous challenges. As the country moves forward, the amendments will continue to shape the future of India’s democracy, ensuring that the principles of freedom, equality, and justice are preserved for generations to come.

Top Constitutional Amendments of India

NumberAmendmentsObjectiveYear
1stAmend articles 15, 19, 85, 87, 174, 176, 341, 342, 372, 376. Insert articles 31A, 31B. Insert schedule 9Added special provisions for backward classes and SC/ST. Validity of zamindari abolition laws.1951
7thAmend articles 1, 3, 49, 80, 81, 82, 131, 153, 158, 168, 170, 171, 216, 217, 220, 222, 224, 230, 231, 232. Insert articles 258A, 290A, 298, 350A, 350B, 371, 372A, 378A. Amend part 8, schedules 1, 2, 4, 7Reorganized states on linguistic lines, introduced Union territories1956
8thAmend article 334Extended reservation for SCs/STs and Anglo-Indians in legislatures till 19701960
11thAmend articles 66, 71Changed VP election procedure, indemnified election process1961
23rdAmend articles 330, 332, 333, 334Discontinued ST reservation in Nagaland, extended reservation till 19801969
24thAmend articles 13, 368Allowed Parliament to dilute fundamental rights1971
31stAmend articles 81, 330, 332Increased Lok Sabha seats from 525 to 5451973
36thAmend articles 80, 81. Insert article 371F.Made Sikkim a state1975
38thAmend articles 123, 213, 239B, 352, 356, 359, 360Enhanced President’s and Governors’ powers for ordinances1975
39thAmend articles 71, 329. Insert article 329AProtected PM Indira Gandhi’s election from judicial scrutiny1975
42ndAmend multiple articles and schedulesIntroduced fundamental duties, restricted rights during Emergency1976
48thAmend article 356Allowed President’s Rule in Punjab1984
51stAmend articles 330, 332Reserved seats for Scheduled Tribes in NE states1984
52ndAmend articles 101, 102, 190, 191. Insert schedule 10Anti-defection law for MPs/MLAs1985
58thInsert article 394AAuthorized Hindi translation of the Constitution1987
59thAmend articles 356, 359. Insert article 359AExtended President’s Rule in Punjab for three years1988
61stAmend article 326Reduced voting age from 21 to 18 years1989
65thAmend article 338Formed National Commission for SC/ST1990
69thInsert articles 239AA, 239ABCreated legislative assembly for Delhi1991
71stAmend schedule 8Added Konkani, Manipuri, Nepali as official languages1992
73rdInsert part 9, schedule 11Introduced Panchayati Raj for village-level administration1993

