Ex-Shia Leader Jitendra Narayan Tyagi Offers ₹3,000 Monthly for Muslim Conversion to Sanatan Dharma at Maha Kumbh

Prayagraj: Jitendra Narayan Tyagi, formerly known as Waseem Rizvi, the controversial ex-chairman of Uttar Pradesh’s Shia Waqf Board, has sparked fresh debate by announcing a monthly stipend of ₹3,000 for Muslims who convert to Sanatan Dharma (Hinduism).

The declaration was made during a speech at the ongoing Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, where Tyagi claimed his newly formed organization aims to “reintegrate Muslims into India’s oldest faith.”

Key Announcements:

Financial Incentive: Tyagi pledged ₹3,000 per month to Muslims embracing Sanatan Dharma, calling it a “step toward cultural unity.”

Organization Formation: A yet-to-be-named group will oversee conversions and fund distribution.

Appeal to Muslims: Tyagi urged Muslims to "return to their ancestral roots," alleging Islam promotes "divisiveness".

Background: Tyagi’s Controversial Journey

From Waseem Rizvi to Jitendra Tyagi Tyagi, a former Shia cleric, converted to Hinduism in December 2021 at Ghaziabad’s Dasna Devi Temple, adopting his current name 137.

He cited threats over his criticism of Islamic teachings, including a petition to remove 26 Quranic verses he deemed “violent” — a plea dismissed by the Supreme Court 110. Provocations and Legal Troubles Authored a controversial book on Prophet Muhammad in 2021, triggering fatwas and threats 39.

Arrested in 2022 for hate speech at Haridwar’s Dharma Sansad, where he allegedly incited violence against minorities 68. Political and Social Shifts Once a Samajwadi Party member, Tyagi later aligned with BJP-linked Hindu groups 3.

Changed his caste twice post-conversion, first to Tyagi (Brahmin) and later to Thakur 4.

Reactions and Implications

Criticism from Muslim Groups: Tyagi’s past statements and conversion have drawn ire, with clerics accusing him of “blasphemy” and “stoking communal tensions” 29.

Tyagi’s past statements and conversion have drawn ire, with clerics accusing him of “blasphemy” and “stoking communal tensions” 29. Hindu Mahasabha’s Support: Right-wing groups welcomed his 2021 conversion, demanding government protection for him 13.

Right-wing groups welcomed his 2021 conversion, demanding government protection for him 13. Unanswered Questions: Details about the funding and legality of Tyagi’s ₹3,000 scheme remain unclear. Authorities have yet to comment on the initiative.

Why the Maha Kumbh?

The Maha Kumbh, a Hindu pilgrimage attended by millions, serves as a symbolic platform for Tyagi’s announcement. He previously linked his 2021 conversion to December 6 — the anniversary of the Babri Masjid demolition — to emphasize “Hindu resurgence” 59.



Jitendra Narayan Tyagi’s latest move amplifies his role as a polarizing figure in India’s religious discourse. While his financial incentive proposal targets demographic shifts, it risks deepening communal divides. As the Maha Kumbh continues, observers await concrete steps toward his promised organization and broader societal responses.