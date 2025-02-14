Exclusive: Shocking DOGE Investigation Reveals US Government’s Long History of Financing Al-Qaeda, the Taliban, & ISIS

A bombshell investigation by the Defense Oversight and Government Ethics (DOGE) committee has forced Congress to confront the U.S. government’s decades-long history of financing terrorist organizations, including Al-Qaeda, the Taliban, and ISIS. The findings, revealed during recent congressional hearings, detail how taxpayer dollars are funneled through USAID and other channels to groups directly hostile to American interests.

Shocking DOGE Investigation Exposes Billions in US Taxpayer Funds Sent to Terrorist Groups

$697 Million Annual Funding to Afghanistan : Despite the Taliban’s takeover in 2021, the U.S. sent $697 million to Afghanistan in 2024 alone, including $534.7 million via USAID.

: Despite the Taliban’s takeover in 2021, the U.S. sent $697 million to Afghanistan in 2024 alone, including $534.7 million via USAID. Weekly Cash Shipments : An additional $40–$80 million in physical cash is flown into Afghanistan every 7–10 days, with no oversight on its distribution.

: An additional $40–$80 million in physical cash is flown into Afghanistan every 7–10 days, with no oversight on its distribution. Taliban “Martyrs’ Welfare” : Families of Taliban fighters killed attacking U.S. troops receive stipends, while families of American casualties get “nothing,” according to CIA whistleblowers.

: Families of Taliban fighters killed attacking U.S. troops receive stipends, while families of American casualties get “nothing,” according to CIA whistleblowers. USAID Programs Fuel Extremism: Funds labeled for initiatives like the “Women’s Scholarship Endowment” ($60M/year) and “Young Women Lead” ($5M/year) are diverted to terrorist training camps and madrasas linked to ISIS-Khorasan and Boko Haram.

Rep. Scott Perry (R-PA), during a House hearing, stated:

“If our enemies designed a foreign aid program to undermine America, they couldn’t create a scheme more effective than USAID.”

Congress Admits Systemic Failures

The DOGE report highlights how USAID—established in 1961 to promote global development—has strayed into financing terrorism:

Taliban Extortion: The Taliban taxes USAID deliveries, steals supplies, and threatens aid workers. Pakistan’s “Ghost Schools”: $8.84 billion was spent on education programs in Pakistan since 2002, including $136M for 20 schools that were never built. Haqqani Network & Bin Laden Ties: Funds reach Sarajuddin Haqqani (leader of the Haqqani Network) and Abdullah Bin Laden (son of Osama Bin Laden), both tied to Al-Qaeda.

Sarah Adams, a CIA whistleblower, confirmed:

“We’re paying Taliban families whose members died fighting us. Meanwhile, our veterans’ families get squat.”

Historical Context: US Role in Creating Terror Groups

The DOGE investigation traces this pattern to the late 1970s, citing declassified documents showing:

CIA and Mossad funding of mujahideen groups (later Al-Qaeda) during the Soviet-Afghan War.

Post-9/11 weaponry sent to Syrian rebels recycled into ISIS arsenals.

Israeli creation of Hamas in the 1980s as a “counterweight” to the PLO.

Rep. Perry concluded:

“This isn’t incompetence—it’s intentional. We’re financing the same groups that attack us.”

Public Outrage and Calls for Reform

The revelations have sparked bipartisan demands to audit USAID and halt funding to conflict zones. Critics argue:

Ethical Collapse : Paying enemies undermines national security and betrays fallen soldiers.

: Paying enemies undermines national security and betrays fallen soldiers. Global Distrust: USAID’s mismanagement fuels anti-American sentiment, benefiting adversaries like China.

President Trump has pledged to audit “thousands of corrupt NGOs” and impose tariffs on nations exploiting U.S. aid. Meanwhile, the DOGE committee vows to expand its probe into Pentagon spending and pandemic-era funds.

Final Quote from Whistleblower:

“They’ve known this for 45 years. It’s not a mistake—it’s a strategy.”

