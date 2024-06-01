Expired Food Articles Discarded at China Bistro in Jubilee Hills: Video

Hyderabad: The Food Safety Department’s task force team continued its series of rigorous inspections at restaurants and food-related establishments, conducting a check at China Bistro in Jubilee Hills on Friday.

During the inspection, several expired food articles were discarded, including potato flakes, scamorza cheese, rice flour, white vinegar, and pasta.

In addition to these expired items, the team found other semi-prepared food articles stored in the refrigerator without proper labels and beyond their use-by dates, which were also discarded. This action underscores the department’s commitment to ensuring food safety and hygiene standards are maintained.

Further violations were noted with the seizure of items such as mayonnaise sweet sauce, premium dry fruits, nutmeg, dry dates, makhana, cloves, and pancake syrup, all of which were found lacking proper FSSAI labeling. This highlights the critical need for accurate labeling to ensure consumer safety.

Sanitation issues were also identified at the establishment. Inspectors found dustbins without proper lids, which poses a contamination risk. Moreover, essential documentation such as Medical Fitness Certificates for food handlers and pest control records for the premises were missing, indicating lapses in compliance with mandatory food safety regulations.

The Food Safety Department’s ongoing efforts aim to enforce strict adherence to food safety standards, ensuring that establishments maintain the highest levels of hygiene and food safety for their customers.