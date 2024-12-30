Explosion at Syrian Weapons Depot Near Damascus Claims 11 Lives

Damascus, Syria: The death toll from a powerful explosion at a Syrian weapons depot near the Adra Industrial City in rural Damascus has risen to 11, with most of the casualties believed to be civilians, according to reports from the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights. The explosion caused significant damage to the facility, which had ties to the ousted Bashar al-Assad regime.

Search and Rescue Operations Underway

Search and rescue teams have been working tirelessly at the site to recover bodies and clear the extensive debris caused by the blast. Initial reports had indicated at least two fatalities, but the toll continued to rise throughout the day. Videos posted online showed the magnitude of the destruction, with numerous fatalities and widespread damage to the area.

The explosion is suspected to be part of Israel’s ongoing efforts to target and destroy remnants of the old regime’s armaments. This attack follows a series of similar Israeli airstrikes on regime-affiliated sites, as Syria’s new administration consolidates power following the collapse of the previous government in early December.

Israel-Syria Tensions Escalate

This incident comes amid heightened tensions between Israel and Syria. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has condemned Israel’s extensive airstrikes on Syria, which are aimed at neutralizing strategic weapons and military infrastructure. Guterres called these actions violations of Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Earlier in December, Guterres had urged Israel to respect Syria’s sovereignty and adhere to the terms of the 1974 Disengagement of Forces Agreement, which remains in force. The situation remains volatile, with Guterres emphasizing that this moment is both one of great hope and uncertainty for the region.

The Growing Impact of Israeli Attacks

The explosion and the subsequent deaths highlight the ongoing tension and military activity in Syria. With Israel’s strikes targeting key regime sites, the situation in the region continues to evolve, further complicating the stability of the new Syrian administration.