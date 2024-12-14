Extended Deadline for Free Aadhar Updates: Save the New Date!

The Aadhar card has emerged as a vital identification document in India, indispensable for accessing essential services. Whether it’s buying SIM cards, opening bank accounts, purchasing properties, or availing of government schemes and scholarships, Aadhar plays a pivotal role. However, with time, changes in facial features or addresses often lead to outdated information, creating hurdles for cardholders and officials alike.

To address these issues, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) provides periodic opportunities to update Aadhar details. Initially, the government had announced a deadline for free updates of Aadhar cards issued over 10 years ago, which was set to expire today. In a major relief for cardholders, UIDAI has now extended this deadline. Users can update their Aadhar details for free until June 14, 2025.

Keeping your Aadhar information accurate ensures seamless access to both government and private services. Up-to-date details minimize the risk of mismatched information, which could lead to delays or denial of services.

Follow these simple steps to update your Aadhar card details easily and without charges:

Visit the UIDAI Website

Go to the official UIDAI portal: http://myaadhar.uidai.gov.in. Log In

Enter your Aadhar number and registered mobile number to log in. Initiate the Update Process

Click on the “Proceed to Update” option. Verify via OTP

You will receive an OTP on your registered mobile number. Enter the OTP to proceed. Review and Update Details Select the “Document Update” option.

Review your existing details. Make changes if necessary, or confirm by clicking “Next.” Upload Supporting Documents Choose the required “Proof of Identity” and “Proof of Address” documents.

Scan and upload the selected documents. Submit Your Update Click the “Submit” button to complete the process.

You will receive a 14-digit Update Request Number (URN) via SMS to track the status of your request.

Key Points to Remember

After the free update period ends on June 14, 2025, a fee of ₹50 will be charged for making updates to photos, addresses, or other details.

, a fee of ₹50 will be charged for making updates to photos, addresses, or other details. Ensure that the documents you upload match the details you wish to update to avoid rejection or delays.

Keep your URN secure, as it will be required to track the status of your update online.

Stay proactive and ensure your Aadhar details are accurate to continue enjoying uninterrupted access to essential services. Don’t miss this opportunity to update your Aadhar for free before the extended deadline!