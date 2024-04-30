Extreme Heatwave Grips Telangana, Warning Issued for Multiple Districts

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS) has issued a red warning for several districts across the state as extreme heatwave conditions persist, with temperatures expected to soar above 47 degrees Celsius in the next 48 hours.

Areas including Jagtial, Peddapalli, Mancherial, Kumuram Bheem Asifabad, Suryapet, Nalgonda, Khammam, Mahabubabad, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Jogulamba Gadwal, Wanaparthy, and Nagarkurnool are bracing for scorching temperatures, prompting concerns for public health and safety.

In Hyderabad, the capital city, the weather department anticipates a rise in mercury to 41 degrees Celsius, setting a new April record and indicating a prolonged period of intense heat.

Tuesday witnessed several areas experiencing unusually high temperatures, with Matur in Nalgonda recording a blistering 45.5 degrees Celsius. Other areas, including Mangapet in Mulugu, Timmapur in Nalgonda, and Madugulapally in Nalgonda, also saw the mercury soaring to 45 degrees Celsius and above.

Within the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits, various locations reported high maximum temperatures, with Shaikpet registering the highest at 43 degrees Celsius, followed closely by KPHB, Rajendranagar, and Attapur, all at 43 degrees Celsius.

As the heatwave persists, authorities are urging residents to take necessary precautions, stay hydrated, and avoid outdoor activities during peak daytime hours to prevent heat-related illnesses.