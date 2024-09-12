Facing criticism, Tripura govt claims it’s adequately providing flood relief to people

Agartala: Facing strong criticism from the opposition over ‘illegal and inadequate’ flood relief in Tripura, the state government claimed on Wednesday that it has already provided financial assistance to the families whose kin died due to the floods and those suffered property damages.

At least 36 people lost their lives in the recent floods in the northeastern state.

Chief Minister Manik Saha held a review meeting on Wednesday and directed all the senior officials to speed up post-flood relief works.

Tripira Relief, Rehabilitation and Disaster Management Secretary Brijesh Pandey said that full compensation of Rs 4 lakh has been paid in 26 cases out of 36 deaths caused by the floods, while in seven cases, partial payment has been made.

Of the 36 people killed, 23 died due to landslides.

Overall, Rs 104.85 lakh has been disbursed as ex-gratia to the families of the flood victims.

Pandey said that 3,873 flood affected people are still sheltered in 67 relief camps in different districts while over 62,200 houses have been damaged due to the floods from August 19-24, while interim relief has been provided for the 10,483 damaged houses for an amount of Rs 11.92 crore.

Pandey said the Tripura government has decided to provide free ration at the rate of 10 kg per ration card for two months, as announced under Chief Minister’s Relief package.

Chief Minister Manik Saha earlier announced a Rs 564 crore special package for the floods and landslides in the state.

A six-member inter-ministerial Central team (IMCT) visited the worst-hit Gomati, Sepahijala, Khowai, and South Tripura districts for four days and assessed the flood damage and losses.

Meanwhile, opposition CPI-M and Congress have criticised the state government, alleging that flood relief was inadequate and improper and the flood package announced by the Chief Minister was “illegal” as it was not discussed in the state Cabinet.

Former Chief Minister and CPI-M politburo member Manik Sarkar claimed that most of the flood-affected people are yet to get any relief or financial assistance from the state government.

The CPI-M and its frontal organisations have been demanding to declare Tripura floods as ‘National Disaster’.

Congress working committee member and former minister Sudip Roy Barman claimed the Central government has released only Rs 40 crore, which is only an advance from the State Disaster Relief Fund, and not a genuine financial assistance.

Roy Barman also accused the Tripura Chief Minister of announcing the special package of Rs 564 crore for the restoration of infrastructure by not taking into account the individual loss of lives and properties, bypassing the Council of Ministers.