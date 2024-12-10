Family Feud: Mohan Babu and Son Manchu Manoj File Complaints Amid Property Disputes

Veteran actor Mohan Babu has filed a formal complaint with Rachakonda Commissioner G. Sudheer Babu, alleging threats to his safety and illegal occupation of his residence in Jalpally by his son, actor Manchu Manoj, and daughter-in-law, Monika.

In his written complaint, the 78-year-old actor detailed an alarming series of events that unfolded on December 8. According to Mr. Mohan Babu, his son Manoj, who had returned home four months ago after a prolonged absence, caused disturbances at their residence. He claimed that Manoj, accompanied by unidentified individuals described as “anti-social elements,” disrupted the household and created a threatening environment.

Manoj’s Plea for Justice

In response, Manchu Manoj released a statement on social media platform ‘X’, seeking intervention from top political leaders, including Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, and Telangana DGP. Manoj requested a fair and transparent investigation into the matter.

Reports of Assault and Hospitalization

Amid the escalating tensions, Manoj was admitted to a private hospital in Hyderabad’s Banjara Hills after reportedly sustaining injuries. His medical report revealed blunt trauma to the abdomen and cervical spine, abrasions on the neck, and trauma to the left calf. The injuries were described as fresh and consistent with a physical assault.

Despite claims of an assault, family members reportedly denied such an incident when police arrived at the scene following a distress call made via Dial 100.

Police Involvement and Ongoing Investigation

Manchu Manoj later visited the Pahadi Shareef Police Station and filed a complaint alleging that intruders entered the Jalpally residence, attacked him when confronted, and then fled. He also claimed that CCTV footage of the incident was erased. The police have registered a case and are currently investigating the allegations.

Videos from the hospital showed Manoj walking slowly with the assistance of his wife Monika and security personnel, wearing a neck brace and visibly in pain. The couple requested privacy while dealing with the ongoing family issues.

A History of Disputes

This is not the first time the Manchu family has faced internal disputes. The current disagreement over property has further strained the relationship between Mohan Babu and his younger son Manoj. Both parties have now lodged complaints against each other, marking another chapter in the family’s publicized discord.

The authorities have assured a thorough investigation into the matter to address the concerns of all involved parties.