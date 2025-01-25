Farah Khan Cooks with Bigg Boss 18 Winner Karanveer Mehra

Mumbai: “Bigg Boss 18” winner Karan Veer Mehra will soon be seen joining ace Bollywood director Farah Khan on her YouTube channel. Farah shared this exciting news with her fans on Instagram, posting a picture of herself hugging Karanveer Mehra.

The filmmaker captioned the image: “Coming soooonnn.. on my YouTube channel.. me n my favorite contestant of Bigg Boss 18 .. @karanveermehra,” followed by a red heart and dancing girl emoji.

The post quickly gained traction on social media, with many fans expressing their excitement. One Instagram user commented, “Wow! Indeed the best Bigg Boss Winner! Can’t wait Farah Mam as you already declared first it was KaranVeerMehra Show! Yay! Can’t wait Farah Mam.” Another added, “If we get chumveer together it’s gona be boom.”

Many others appreciated Farah Khan for her support of Karan Veer Mehra throughout his “Bigg Boss 18” journey. One user wrote, “Farah u are a gem of a person loved u for motivating him always finally he won after your favourite Gautam and Sidharth – Karanveer also won. Your choice is always elite.”

Another fan shared, “The happiness radiating through this image is so wholesome.”

Farah Khan’s Past Support for Karanveer Mehra on Bigg Boss 18

Farah Khan had previously replaced Salman Khan during one of the “Weekend Ka Vaar” episodes of “Bigg Boss 18.” During this episode, Farah expressed her belief that Karan Veer Mehra was being unfairly targeted, comparing his situation to that of former contestant Sidharth Shukla. Farah mentioned that she had faced a similar experience in “Bigg Boss 13.

However, not all viewers agreed with Farah’s comparison between Karan Veer Mehra and Sidharth Shukla, leading to some trolling on social media.

Farah Khan also had strong opinions about fellow “Bigg Boss” contestant Vivian Dsena, calling him two-faced when it came to his interactions with Karan Veer Mehra. She criticized Vivian for not acting in the best interest of Karan Veer, suggesting that he had shown animosity towards him.