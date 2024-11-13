Telangana

Farmers Protest in Huzurnagar Over Paddy Procurement Delays

Farmers in Huzurnagar, under the leadership of aggrieved locals, staged a massive protest, blocking roads with tractors to demand immediate action on paddy procurement.

Safiya Begum13 November 2024 - 16:30
Huzurnagar, Telangana: Farmers in Huzurnagar, under the leadership of aggrieved locals, staged a massive protest, blocking roads with tractors to demand immediate action on paddy procurement. The protest highlights growing frustration over the lack of government intervention in ensuring fair prices for their produce.

Key Concerns Raised by Farmers

  • Delayed Procurement: Farmers accused the government of failing to procure paddy, leaving them at the mercy of private millers.
  • Exploitation by Millers: Protesters alleged that millers are exploiting the situation by setting arbitrary prices, resulting in heavy losses for farmers.
  • Neglect by Authorities: Expressing anguish, farmers said they feel neglected and treated unfairly, with the government showing indifference to their plight.

Calls for Government Action

Farmers demanded immediate steps to:

  1. Initiate State Procurement: Ensure that the government starts purchasing paddy at minimum support prices (MSP).
  2. Regulate Millers: Prevent private millers from exploiting farmers with unfair pricing practices.

One of the protesters remarked, “The government is ignoring farmers as if we don’t matter. We are not being heard despite repeated requests.”

Growing Discontent

The protest reflects the larger issue of agricultural distress in Telangana, with Huzurnagar being the latest hotspot for farmer grievances. The situation demands urgent attention to protect the livelihood of farmers and restore their confidence in the system.

