Farmers to Receive ₹500 Bonus per Quintal as Government Sets Up Over 7,000 Procurement Centers

Hyderabad: Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has instructed officials to ensure a seamless procurement process for paddy across all districts of the state. The government will provide an additional bonus of ₹500 per quintal on the minimum support price (#MSP) for paddy, honoring its commitment to farmers for the current season.

The CM reviewed arrangements for Kharif paddy procurement through a video conference with all district collectors, accompanied by Civil Supplies Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy and other senior officials. Ministers Tummala Nageswara Rao and Seethakka also participated in the conference.

Key directives from the CM include:

The government is making efforts to ensure that payments are credited to farmers’ accounts within 48 hours of selling their paddy.

Over 7,000 procurement centers have been established across the state, with collectors required to set up additional centers as needed.

The Agriculture Department estimates that this season will see rice cultivation across 6.673 million acres, yielding a record 14 million metric tons of paddy.

As this is the first time bonuses are being offered for paddy, collectors are urged to take precautions to prevent any errors or mishaps.

Each procurement center must be assigned a unique number, which should be labeled on the sacks of paddy purchased at that center.

Officials are warned to not tolerate any fraud under the guise of moisture or grading.

Agricultural department officials must actively participate in the procurement process.

Adequate arrangements for gunny bags, tarpaulins, moisture machines, dryers, and paddy cleaners must be in place at procurement centers.

A 24/7 call center should be established within the Civil Supplies Department to address any issues that may arise.

The CM’s proactive approach aims to support farmers and streamline the procurement process, ensuring they receive fair compensation for their produce.