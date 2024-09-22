Andhra PradeshCrime & Accidents
Fatal Road Accident in Anantapur District
A tragic road accident occurred in the Bukkaraayasamudram Mandal, near Dayyalakuntapalli, when a speeding Innova car collided with a lorry.
The accident resulted in the immediate deaths of four individuals who were traveling in the car.
Police have identified the deceased as residents of Stalin Nagar in Anantapur town. Authorities are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the accident to determine the cause and any potential liabilities.
This incident serves as a grim reminder of the importance of road safety.