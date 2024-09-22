Fatal Road Accident in Anantapur District

Anantapur – A tragic road accident occurred in the Bukkaraayasamudram Mandal, near Dayyalakuntapalli, when a speeding Innova car collided with a lorry.

The accident resulted in the immediate deaths of four individuals who were traveling in the car.

Police have identified the deceased as residents of Stalin Nagar in Anantapur town. Authorities are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the accident to determine the cause and any potential liabilities.

