Fatal Road Accident in Tarnaka: Woman Dies After RTC Bus Collision

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident on the Tarnaka-Habsiguda route, a woman lost her life after an RTC (Road Transport Corporation) bus collided with her two-wheeler. The accident occurred earlier today when the bus struck her vehicle, causing her to fall and get trapped under the bus wheels. Despite immediate response from bystanders, the woman succumbed to her injuries at the scene.

The incident has raised serious concerns among locals regarding road safety in the area, as the Tarnaka-Habsiguda stretch is known for heavy traffic and frequent accidents. Many residents expressed their alarm and demanded that additional safety measures be implemented, such as stricter speed limits and improved traffic monitoring.

Police arrived at the accident site soon after the incident, securing the area and initiating a preliminary investigation. The RTC bus driver was taken into custody for questioning. Officials stated that they will examine CCTV footage from the area to gain a clearer understanding of how the accident unfolded.

Local authorities have assured that a thorough inquiry will be conducted to determine any lapses in protocol or driver negligence. In response to the incident, the Hyderabad Traffic Police have urged all drivers, especially those operating public transport vehicles, to exercise greater caution on busy routes to prevent further tragedies.

Further details on the accident and subsequent legal actions are expected as the investigation continues.