Fatal Road Accident on Hyderabad-Vijayawada National Highway: One Dead

A tragic road accident occurred on the Hyderabad-Vijayawada National Highway near Aitavaram in the Nandigama Mandal of NTR district.

A tipper lorry, traveling on the wrong side of the road, collided head-on with a car, resulting in the death of one individual inside the car.

The car was headed from Vijayawada towards Hyderabad when the accident took place. The impact of the collision caused a major traffic jam, with vehicles stuck for nearly a kilometer.

Local police rushed to the scene, registered a case, and initiated an investigation. Efforts were made to clear the traffic and restore normal flow while rescue operations were conducted.

Further details are awaited as authorities continue to probe the cause of the accident.