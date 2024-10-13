Telangana

Father and two sons allegedly commit suicide in Telangana

A father allegedly committed suicide by jumping into a well in Nandiwada, Thandwai Mandal of Kamareddy district on Saturday night, after throwing his two young sons into the well

Safiya Begum13 October 2024 - 16:02
Kamareddy (Telangana): A father allegedly committed suicide by jumping into a well in Nandiwada, Thandwai Mandal of Kamareddy district on Saturday night, after throwing his two young sons into the well.

According to police, the deceased has been identified as Srinivas (35) and his sons, Vignesh (6) and Anirudh (4).

The trio had left home around 1930 hours to participate in the immersion ceremony of Durgadevi but did not return by 2200 hours. Concerned, Srinivas’ wife Aparna filed a complaint with the police.

Locals later discovered the bodies of the two children floating in the well. With the help of motors, the water was drained, and Srinivas’ body was also found inside the well.

Preliminary investigations suggest that domestic problems led Srinivas to take this extreme step. Further investigation is underway, police said.

