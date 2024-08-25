Fatima Sana named Pak women’s captain for ICC T20 World Cup 2024

Islamabad: In a significant development for Pakistan women’s cricket, 22-year-old Fatima Sana has been appointed as the captain of the national team for the upcoming ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024.

The decision was unanimously made by the Women’s national selection committee, marking a new chapter in the young all-rounder’s burgeoning career.

Fatima, a bowling allrounder, has been a standout performer for Pakistan with 31 T20I wickets at an average of 30.09 and 215 runs at a strike rate of just over 100.

Her appointment as captain comes on the back of her previous leadership roles with Pakistan’s Emerging and domestic sides, as well as a memorable stint as the national team captain in December 2023, when she led Pakistan to a historic ODI victory against New Zealand at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

The squad for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 sees only one change from the team that recently competed in the Women’s Asia Cup.

Right-handed batswoman Sadaf Shamas, who was part of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 in South Africa, has made a comeback, replacing wicketkeeper-batswoman Najiha Alvi. Alvi will travel to the UAE as a reserve player, while Rameen Shamim and Umm-e-Hani have been named as non-traveling reserves.

Fatima takes over the captaincy from veteran allrounder Nida Dar, who remains an integral part of the squad. Dar has been widely praised for her contributions to Pakistan cricket, most notably becoming the second Pakistan player to take 100 wickets in women’s ODIs.

Former Australian cricketer Lisa Sthalekar lauded Dar as a “feisty character” and expressed confidence in Fatima Sana’s ability to lead the team.

Pakistan has been placed in Group A of the tournament, alongside formidable opponents Australia, India, New Zealand, and Sri Lanka. The Women in Green will look to blend experience and youth as they aim to make a strong impact on the global stage.

As the team prepares to face some of the toughest teams in the world, all eyes will be on Fatima Sana as she steps into this pivotal role. The cricketing world will be watching closely as Pakistan embarks on its journey in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024.

Pakistan Team:

Fatima Sana (captain), Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Gull Feroza, Iram Javed, Muneeba Ali (wicket-keeper), Nashra Sundhu, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal (subject to fitness), Sidra Amin, Syeda Aroob Shah, Tasmia Rubab, Tuba Hassan.