Felicitations for Former Table Tennis Players and Coaches at Telangana State Ranking Tournament

Hyderabad: The 4th Table Tennis for Life Telangana State Ranking Tournament saw a heartwarming tribute to the sport’s pioneers at the L.B. Indoor Stadium today. The event featured a special felicitation ceremony for distinguished former players and coaches who have significantly contributed to the sport.

The ceremony was graced by Sri. Prakash Raju, Mentor of the Telangana State Table Tennis Association (TSTTA), Sri. Narasimha Rao, Former Vice President of TSTTA, Sri. Naresh Reddy, Senior Vice President of TSTTA, Sri. Nagender Reddy, Secretary General of TSTTA, and Sri. B. Srikanth, Vice President of the Ranga Reddy TT Association.

Honored for their contributions were:

Nagaraj Sir Ramakrishna Amrullah Dastani Simin Dastani Nagender Reddy Anil Kumar Md. Yousuf Anand Raman Rajesh Reddy Sandeep Reddy B. Manohar G. Ramesh Kumar Pramod Chandra K. Sreedhar M. Deepesh Singh Y. Nagendhar K. Vijay Kedarnath Prathik Pranieth (NIS Coach) Chaitanya (NIS Coach) Ashish Chakraborty

Their dedication and achievements in table tennis were celebrated, recognizing their role in inspiring and shaping the future of the sport in Telangana. The event highlighted their enduring impact on the community and the development of table tennis at various levels.